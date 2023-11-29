Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Seaboard by 28.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,509.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,090.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

