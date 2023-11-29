Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

