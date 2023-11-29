SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $750.27

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 750.27 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 816.82 ($10.32). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 808.60 ($10.21), with a volume of 1,525,088 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 959 ($12.11).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
