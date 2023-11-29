Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 465,599 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 47,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 77,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

