SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at 48.90 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.