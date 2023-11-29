Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.03.

SHOP stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

