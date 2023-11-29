Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Increases By 147.6%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

