Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 56.1%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

ANEB opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -1.32. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

