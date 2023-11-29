Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Declines By 98.4%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATAKW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Aurora Technology Acquisition
