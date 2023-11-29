Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Declines By 98.4%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATAKW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

