Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Declines By 69.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 348,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
