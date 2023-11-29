Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Declines By 69.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Insider Transactions at Avenue Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $301,255.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 348,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

