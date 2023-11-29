Short Interest in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Decreases By 47.9%

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.38. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.