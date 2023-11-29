Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Declines By 49.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 437,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 119.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

