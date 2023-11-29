Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Declines By 49.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RSASF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.