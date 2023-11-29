Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Declines By 47.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

