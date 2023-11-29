Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Drops By 81.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
AGZD opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
