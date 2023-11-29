Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $84.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

