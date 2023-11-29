SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $309,000.

SITE stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

