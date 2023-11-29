SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of SJW Group worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.