Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.