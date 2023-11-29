Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

