Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.22

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $15.73. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 14,205 shares traded.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

