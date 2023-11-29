Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

