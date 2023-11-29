Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.61.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
