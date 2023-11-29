Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.63.

SR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Spire by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Spire by 60.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

