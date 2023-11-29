Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.59

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.59 and traded as high as C$79.68. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$78.10, with a volume of 128,287 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.86.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7571225 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.