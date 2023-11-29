Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.