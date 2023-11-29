Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.97 and traded as high as C$10.05. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 873,512 shares changing hands.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.634443 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

