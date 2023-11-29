Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,800 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of PagerDuty worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PD opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

