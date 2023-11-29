Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

