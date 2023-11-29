Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,400 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

