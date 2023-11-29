Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

