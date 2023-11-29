Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of CarGurus worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CarGurus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134,678 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 426,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in CarGurus by 3.9% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 880.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

