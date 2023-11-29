Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

