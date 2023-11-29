Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of PriceSmart worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

