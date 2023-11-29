Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,367,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,603,000.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

