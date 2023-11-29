Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Barnes Group worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Barnes Group



Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

