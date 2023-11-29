Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.