Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 124.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

