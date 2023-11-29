Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Parsons worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $61,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

