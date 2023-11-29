Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of BancFirst worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BancFirst by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BancFirst by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

