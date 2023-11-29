Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

