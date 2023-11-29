Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Impinj worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $466,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Impinj by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 230,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Impinj by 26.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 186,075 shares of company stock worth $13,648,480 and sold 13,572 shares worth $847,111. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

