Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

