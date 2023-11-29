Swiss National Bank Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Sonos worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sonos by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -149.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

