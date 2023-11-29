Swiss National Bank Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Revolution Medicines worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $554,982.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,228. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.