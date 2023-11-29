Swiss National Bank Has $4.34 Million Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

