Swiss National Bank Has $4.46 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of NMI worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

