Swiss National Bank Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Graham worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Graham by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $623.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $681.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.52 and a 200-day moving average of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

