Swiss National Bank Has $4.60 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

