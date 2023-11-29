Swiss National Bank Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Dorman Products worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

