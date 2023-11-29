Swiss National Bank Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

